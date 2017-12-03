Police investigate California teen after video shows cat being thrown into the street

A California teen is being investigated after a graphic video surfaced showing him throwing a cat into the street, police said.

The video, which was originally posted on Snapchat, shows the unidentified 16-year-old holding the cat and hurling it into the air, police said. The cat hits the pavement before the video cuts out.

Ontario Police Department said that although the suspect has yet to be found, the cat, which suffered a fractured leg, was returned to its owner, The New York Post reported.

Police are withholding the teen’s identity because of his age.

The Inland Valley Human Society is assisting police with the investigation.