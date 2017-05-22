Police increasing seatbelt patrol in statewide campaign

Starting on Monday, law enforcement agencies across the state will be on the lookout for people who are not wearing their seatbelts. ‘Mobilization Seatbelts’ is part of a larger, nationwide effort to get more people to wear their seatbelts across the county. According to the National Traffic Safety Administration, almost half of the 22,441 people killed in crashes in 2015 were not wearing any sort of safety restraint. In Idaho, 93 people killed in crashes were unrestrained. This year, the Idaho Transportation Department allotted more funding to agencies across the Gem State to increase seatbelt patrol. In Idaho, you could face a $10 fine for not wearing your seatbelt. ]]>