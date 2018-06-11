Police in Phoenix confront armed robbery suspects in house

Phoenix police said they’ve arrested an armed robbery suspect who surrendered, but another still may be in a house that caught fire after officers who had them surrounded were repeatedly shot at.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said no officers were injured after police tracked the suspects from a store Sunday to the home. The men refused to come out and the standoff continued for hours.

She said weapons were repeatedly fired from the home. Authorities responded with tear gas. One suspect finally surrendered. The house then caught fire. Because of the danger, police officers handled the fire hoses to spray the house down, but they couldn’t go inside.

“The scene is still very active,” Fortune said early Monday. “The house is still smoldering, there is still a danger to officers.”