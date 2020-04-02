Police in India raise coronavirus awareness with virus costumes while directing traffic, on patrol

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In order to raise awareness about coronavirus, apparently, you sometimes have to wear it.

Police officers in one India city are now wearing virus costumes as part of an awareness campaign about COVID-19.

The Hyderabad City Police held a rally to launch the campaign on Tuesday, displaying signs that read “Don’t Shake Hands,” “Please Avoid Gathering” and “Social Distancing is Social Responsibility.”

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said in a video on Twitter that traffic policemen wearing the virus masks would be at various city junctions.

The officers wore the virus-themed helmets while on horseback.

In addition to raising awareness about coronavirus, officers are reminding people of the restrictions in place to fight the deadly virus.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on March 25 a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. People are allowed to leave their homes only for essentials; religious gatherings are explicitly banned.

The abrupt announcement led to a mass exodus of migrant workers from cities to villages across the country. Many were forced to make the journey on foot after the country’s rail system was then shut down.

Large crowds of migrant workers defying the three-week lockdown to head home have resulted in violent clashes and videos of officials spraying down people with disinfectants, prompting investigations.

COVID-19 restrictions also are impacting how Hindus celebrate a holy nine-day period called Chaitra Navaratri that began with what for many is considered the Hindu New Year. It culminates with the festival of Ramanavami. Normally, there is fasting, worshipping together, offerings in temples and festivals.

But this year, celebrations and prayers are homebound, and if there is group worship, it’s live-streamed.

As of Thursday, there were at least 962,977 positive cases of COVID-19 and at least 49,180 deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. In India, there are at least 2,032 confirmed coronavirus cases and 58 deaths so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.