Police: Idaho man accidentally kills wife while cleaning gun

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) – Police say an Idaho man accidentally shot and killed his wife while cleaning handguns on Sunday.



The Caldwell Police Department went to the home at 2:30 p.m. and found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.



Police say the woman’s husband told them that he and wife were cleaning guns together when he accidentally discharged one while reassembling it.



Police have not released the couple’s names. The shooting remains under investigation and authorities have not yet decided if charges will be filed.