Police chase in Oklahoma ends with vehicle crashing into home, driver found hiding on roof, authorities say

An Oklahoma driver was arrested on the roof of a house Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with the vehicle crashing into a home, authorities said.

A sheriff’s deputy and Oklahoma City police officer tried to stop a vehicle after seeing the driver make an illegal lane change on Interstate 40 and Interstate 44 around 9:50 p.m., the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The unnamed driver refused to stop and sped away. The chase ended four minutes later after the driver crashed into a home, according to authorities.

“Fortunately, there weren’t any injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver tried to evade police after the crash. Authorities said the suspect was eventually found nearby hiding on the roof of a house and was arrested.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of the damaged car being pulled from the house. No details on the damage to the home were given.