Police charge Idaho Falls man with lewd conduct

An Idaho Falls man is facing charges for lewd conduct with a child after police say he sexually abused a 4-year-old child.

Police booked Charles Cecil Carroll in the Bonneville County Jail, according to Local News 8. The child’s mom originally reported inappropriate contact on April 6, prompting police to begin investigating.

According to the Post Register, Carroll denies the conduct was inappropriate.

“Well, no, I do not think it’s a problem,” Carroll said in court records, according to the Post Register.

Carroll’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.