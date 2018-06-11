Police: Boise man died after fistfight

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) – Idaho police say a 24-year-old Boise man has died after a fistfight outside the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.



The fight happened about 2:15 a.m. Saturday during an event featuring the band Los Tucanes De Tijuana. Police officers who were working at the event tried to break up the fight between Pedro A. Fernandez-Ramirez and another man, but say the other man didn’t follow their commands and was shot with a stun gun.



Fernandez-Ramirez was taken by ambulance to a regional hospital where he died of his injuries. Police say he was not hit with the stun gun during the altercation.



The other man was treated at the scene and interviewed by police. No charges had been filed as of Monday morning.



The investigation is ongoing.