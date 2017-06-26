Police: Baby dead after being left in hot car

Twin Falls police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby left unattended in a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon.

Lt. Terry Thueson says that officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before midnight Friday. The baby girl was transported to a local hospital, but efforts to save her life were not successful.

Law enforcement officials have not released the name of the baby or the guardians because the death remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with the baby’s death.

