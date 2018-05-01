Police arrest man after neighbors say he showed them a body

A man was arrested after several people in a Florida neighborhood went to police, saying their neighbor had shown them the body of a woman in his backyard shed.

St. Petersburg police said they arrested 40-year-old Angelo Dante Beckford after finding the body Monday afternoon. He’s charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of crack cocaine.

The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Beckford was released from state prison April 1. He served 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted robbery in 2008, court records show.

A lawyer for Beckford wasn’t listed on jail records.