Police: Armed man caused hourslong freeway shutdown

CLEARFIELD, Utah (AP) – Authorities say an armed man shut down a northern Utah freeway in Clearfield for more than three hours.



The Clearfield Police Department said in a tweet that the incident on Interstate 15 ended with minor injuries to the subject.



Sgt. Nick Street says the subject was evaluated by medical personnel and taken into custody.



The incident started Monday evening with the man standing on a freeway off-ramp and acting suspiciously.



Street says when police approached the man, he held the gun to his head and ignored officers’ command.



He says police were eventually able to subdue the man with pepper-spray projectile.



He says the man did not point his gun at anybody else during the standoff.



Charging documents say the man is a parole fugitive out of Tooele County.