Police: 8 men stuck in Alpine cave escape after 5 days

Swiss police say eight men have managed to leave an Alpine cave where they been stuck since Sunday because of flooding.

The group, including a qualified guide, entered the Hoelloch cave in the Muotathal valley in central Switzerland on Saturday morning on what was supposed to be a two-day expedition.

The men, aged 25 to 55, were unable to leave the cave on Sunday because of an inrush of water, and were forced to wait in a bivouac for the flood to recede.

Schwyz cantonal (regional) police said Friday that the men were able to return home after medical checks.