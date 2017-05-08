Police: 3 dead following apparent E. Idaho boating accident

May 8, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A man from Washington state and a man and woman from Wyoming have died in an eastern Idaho reservoir.

Officials on Saturday identified the three as 69-year-old Leo S. Britt of Grapeview, Washington, 64-year-old Niel Hines of Jeffrey City, Wyoming, and 44-year-old Sydney Hines of Jeffrey City, Wyoming.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the three were apparently trying to cross Palisades Reservoir on Thursday on a camping trip when their small motor boat capsized.

Investigators say their bodies were recovered Friday and all three wore lifejackets. Officials say they appear to have died of hypothermia in the cold water before being able to reach shore.

___

This story has been corrected to say that Niel Hines and Sydney Hines were from Jeffrey City, Wyoming.

