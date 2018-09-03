Police: 18 shots fired in drive-by shooting

September 3, 2018 KID News Regional News

WENDELL, Idaho (AP) – Police in south-central Idaho say they’re searching for a suspect following a drive-by shooting involving at least 18 shots.
 
Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough tells The Times-News that no one was injured in the shooting at about 3 a.m. on Friday in Wendell.
 
Gough says investigators found 18 bullet holes and ammunition from an AK-47 assault-style rifle.
 
Gough says the shooting wasn’t random, and the investigation is continuing.