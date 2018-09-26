Police: 16-year-old boy dies after shooting

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) – Police say a 16-year-old boy died in a Nampa shooting.



Nampa police say the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday.



Police found the teen, who has not been named yet, and took him to a local hospital where he died.



Nampa police said in an early Wednesday tweet that the teen’s death is being investigated as a homicide.



Nampa police says in a statement that the motive of the shooting is currently unknown.