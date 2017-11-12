Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside nightclub

Police say a man was killed and two other people, including a suspect, were injured in a shooting outside a Philadelphia nightclub.

A police spokesman said the gunfire began at about 4 a.m. Sunday outside the A Lounge and Social Club in the Hunting Park neighborhood and stemmed from an argument or fight.

Arriving officers reported finding a 39-year-old man in the street with blood on his face and chest. He was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. A 24-year-old man shot twice in the neck was also taken to a hospital.

Police said a club security agent opened fire on the 27-year-old suspect, who was shot multiple times in the left thigh and taken to a hospital.