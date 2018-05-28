Poland seeks permanent US troop presence, offers financing

Poland’s defense minister says he has held talks with U.S. officials about having thousands of American troops permanently stationed as a deterrent in Poland.

Poland is concerned for its own and the region’s security following Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine and other steps seen as hostile.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Monday he recently held talks in Washington about having a permanent presence of U.S. troops in Poland, where they are currently on a temporary, rotational mission. He said the U.S. Senate has contacted the Pentagon on the subject.

The Onet.pl news portal says Poland is offering up to $2 billion to help build the infrastructure for the permanent deployment.