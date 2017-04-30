Poky High teacher gives 13 students star-studded prom

On Saturday one special education teacher at Pocatello High School gave 13 lucky students the chance to have the prom experience most students would be lucky to have.

With funds raised by his non-profit called Hitting Hearts, Christian Colonel started the night with a limo ride to Fuji Japanese Steakhouse.

“I notified the restaurant earlier and they were so great,” Colonel said. “They really made sure to give the students a great show. The chef was really good with them.”

All 13 of those students are special needs students that have found their way into Colonel’s heart.

After dinner, they made their way to the prom, where Colonel said they were each wearing either a boutonniere or corsage donated by Flowers by LD.

Colonel said Hitting Hearts raises money that goes toward events such as this.

