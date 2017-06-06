Pocatello Regional Airport passengers increase by double digits

June 6, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KID Newsradio) — New numbers from the Pocatello Regional Airport reveal more passengers are flying out of Pocatello.

The airport says almost 6,888 passengers flew during the month of May, which is 18 percent more than May 2016. Pocatello Regional Airport has experienced passenger growth of 10 percent or more for 15 months in a row.

“This is phenomenal,” Airport Manager David Allen said, adding, “Obviously more and more people are discovering the benefits of flying from Pocatello.”

This year alone, 30,465 people have flows from the airport, 28 percent more than the same time period in 2016. Airport officials credit the addition of a third daily weekday flight through SkyWest Airlines.

“It’s no coincidence that our double-digit growth began the same month that the capacity increased,” Allen said.

Southeast Idaho has two regional airports, one in Pocatello and one in Idaho Falls.

