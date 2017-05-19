Pocatello names Planning and Development Services Director

Story by Local News 8

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello City Council has confirmed the appointment of Melanie Gygli as director for Planning and Development Services. She has been serving as Division Manager of Neighborhood and Community Services.

Gygli will oversee the Planning Services and Neighborhood and Community Services Divisions of the department.

“During my first few months, I will be working with each department member to make sure they have what they need to continue serving the public and moving ahead with long-range planning goals, focusing on public service and on being efficient and effective,” said Gygli.

Gygli joined Pocatello’s planning department in 1990. She has held a variety of positions within the department and has been involved both long range planning and managing the city’s community development block grant program.