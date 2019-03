POCATELLO (KIFI/KIDK) – Have you seen this man?

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Monte Cooke.

Cooke is wanted for F2, or second-degree felony, vehicular homicide.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2016.

He is last known to live in the Pocatello area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at (801) 851-4050, or you can call or text this number with his whereabouts or information at 385-999-1327.