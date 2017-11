POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A man is in jail after fighting with Pocatello Police Saturday.

According to reports, an officer contacted Aaron William Hudson, 29, after confirming he had five outstanding warrants for his arrest.

After he was told he was under arrest, Hudson allegedly began fighting with officers. Police said he actively resisted by punching and kicking officers.

Hudson was taken into custody. Three officers sustained minor injuries in the incident.