Pocatello Man Arrested for Crashing into Three Cars While Intoxicated

A Pocatello man was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly crashed into three vehicles while intoxicated and chased a family through a parking lot.
According to the Idaho State Journal, Eloy Cuch, 30, has been charged with felony driving under the influence and was cited multiple times for leaving the scene of an accident.
Police say Andrew Mikesell, his wife Jordan, their 1-year-old child and their dog were traveling on South 4th Avenue near the Bengal Creek Apartments when a Volkswagen Jetta approached them traveling the wrong way on the one way street.
Mikesell contacted 911 and drove through Bengal Creek’s parking lot to try to escape the Volkswagen that was pursuing him and his family. The Volkswagen continued to follow him around the parking lot, hitting another parked car in the pursuit.
