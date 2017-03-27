Pocatello leads nation in construction worker jobs

A new study shows Pocatello is leading the nation when it comes to creating jobs for construction workers. The Associated General Contractors of America shows Pocatello is third in the nation when it comes to this growth.

The study shows between January 2016 and January 2017, more than 400 construction worker jobs were created in the Gate City.

But it goes beyond just construction worker jobs.

“There’s been a lot of growth and a lot of good things happening, so it’s exciting to be in the middle of all of that,” Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said.

He said these jobs indicate a tremendous amount of growth in the city which has allowed the creation of these jobs.

Cruz Brothers Construction’s Luis Cruz said he also noticed this growth, which has been good for work.

“The past two months or so we’ve noticed a good increase and more job opportunities for everybody,” Cruz said.

Blad said this news is just the beginning of more growth the city is about to see in the near future, with the increasingly rapid growth of the north side of town and the interchange expected to be built near Olympus Drive.

“Everything is going in the right direction for Pocatello right now and it’s fantastic,” Blad added.

You could find more information on the study here: https://www.agc.org/file/january-2017-metro-construction-employment

