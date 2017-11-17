Pocatello City Council Defeats Revision to Sign Code

The Pocatello City Council voted to not adopt a revision to an ordinance of the city’s sign code Thursday night.

According to the Idaho State Journal, council members Roger Bray, Steve Brown, Jim Johnston and Michael Orr voted not to revise the ordinance. Council member Gary Moore cast the lone dissenting vote, while council member Heidi Adamson was not present.

The proposed changes affected billboards and would implemented a “cap and trade” policy, which allows a new billboard only when another was removed. A new sign could only be swapped out for an old sign if one was annexed into the city. Static signs would not be allowed to be changed to electronic signs.

Future billboards would only be allowed on specified corridors and would not be allowed within 1,000 feet of a residential/commercial/professional zone.

The revision to the ordinance was initially proposed due to concerns and complaints mostly pertaining to electronic billboards which might distract drivers.

During the meeting twelve members of the community shared their opinions, mostly opposing the revision to the sign code. Three individuals spoke in support of the revisions. Two community members did not show opposition or support.