'Planned killing spree' in Detroit area leaves 2 dead, police say

Two people were killed Thursday in the Detroit area after police said a gunman launched a “planned killing spree,” opening fire at two separate businesses.

The unnamed suspect is in police custody, Fox 2 reported.

One person was shot and killed at a trucking business — BSD Trucking — around 10:30 a.m. after the suspect walked in with a semiautomatic weapon and started shooting, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect then held a gun to a truck driver’s head, stole his semi-trailer truck, and drove off.

Nearly an hour later, a second person was fatally shot at a second business in Pontiac, Michigan, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, according to the news station.

The suspect then went to a third business, in Waterford, around 20 minutes later. He reportedly asked for someone by name before he left in the truck around 11:50 a.m.

At 11:52 a.m., police said the suspect stopped the truck, shot at Waterford police officers, got back in the truck and drove off.

Minutes later, the suspect reportedly got into a car accident before getting out of the truck and shooting at the officers. The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

The suspect, according to police, was a former employee of BSD Trucking.

Fox 2 reported that the suspect in today’s shooting returned to the business in November 2017 after being fired for a payroll dispute, and allegedly threatened the same employee with a gun.

