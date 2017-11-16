Planet Fitness to Open Before New Year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIFD) – If fitness will be part of your New Year’s resolution, you’re in luck because a new gym is opening in Idaho Falls. Planet Fitness will be coming to the area and will open just before the new year.

Steve Vucovich, the general manager and owner of the Apple Athletic Club on Jennie Lee Dr., owns this Planet Fitness facility as well. He is a managing partner of Sports Academy, Inc., which oversees the Apple Athletic Club and Planet Fitness gyms in Utah and Idaho.

“We decided we would like to bring a Planet to Idaho Falls — in fact, we’ve been looking for approximately three to four years. We just couldn’t find the right property,” said Vucovich.

Aside from other fitness facilities in the area already, Planet Fitness is said to be a low-cost alternative.

“We have two membership options. We have our standard $10 membership and then — a super exciting thing is — we have our Black Card membership which offers so many more amenities: free tanning, hydro massage for $19.99 a month,” said Kosha Morgan, the general manager of the Idaho Falls Planet Fitness.

“The low cost with the amenities that we offer for that price is really unheard of, and it was unheard of 10 years ago in the nation and it’s unheard of in Idaho Falls until now. So we’re pretty excited. I think Idaho Falls will really appreciate this opportunity to expand their fitness levels,” Vucovich said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 70 percent of Americans are either overweight or obese.

Marketed as a less intimidating option for gym-goers, Planet Fitness is scheduled to open on Dec. 19 or 20.

“I am actually super excited for Planet Fitness to be here in the area finally. There’s a lot of different gyms and options for people to utilize when they exercise here in the area, but Planet Fitness is so special and so different,” Morgan said.

This will be the only Planet Fitness in southeast Idaho. Membership pre-sales started on Wednesday. If you are interested in learning more about memberships, visit the location on 240 S. Woodruff Avenue