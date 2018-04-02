Planes crash on runway at Indiana airport, killing 2

Two people have died in Indiana after two planes crashed on an airport runway in Grant County.

A Cessna 150 and a Cessna 525 Citation jet were involved in the crash at Marion Municipal Airport, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The two people flying in the single-engine Cessna 150 were killed after their plane hit the Citation jet’s tail around 5:09 p.m., Fox 59 reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Cessna 150 was trying to take off at the time.

The five people flying on the Citation Jet escaped unhurt, the coroner told WRTV.

“The airport in Marion does not have an air traffic control tower,” the FAA said in a statement. “Pilots using the field are expected to announce their intentions on a common radio frequency and to coordinate with one another while on the ground and in the traffic pattern.”

The NTSB is investigating the incident.