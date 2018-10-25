Plane disappears off South Carolina coast en route to Bahamas, FAA says

A plane went missing Thursday while en route to the Bahamas from South Carolina and search and rescuers are investigating to determine its whereabouts.

The Piper PA-31 Navajo, a twin-engine aircraft, departed from Robert. F Swinnie Airport in Georgetown County, Fox affiliate WHNS-TV reported and vanished from radar at approximately 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The plane disappeared around 100 miles southeast of Charleston.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating, per the Federal Aviation Administration’s tweet.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.