Plane crashes after takeoff in Kazakhstan, 12 dead, dozens injured

In this handout photo provided by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on the site of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan photo via AP

