Plane crash on California's Catalina Island leaves 3 hurt, officials say

A small plane crashed at an airport on California’s Catalina Island on Wednesday, injuring multiple people, officials said.

Three were wounded in the incident that occurred around 9:30 a.m., Los Angeles County fire spokesman Marvin Lim told The Associated Press. One individual’s injuries left them in critical condition, while the other two sustained moderate injuries, Lim said.

A tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the “plane crash victims are ok” and that they were taken to mainland hospitals. The department also shared photos of responders at the crash scene, appearing to inspect the plane and assist an individual.

The crashed plane was a single-engine Piper PA-32, which veered off the airport runway after it landed, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.