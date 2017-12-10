Plane crash into San Diego home kills two passengers

Firefighters gather outside a San Diego house where a small plane crashed, Dec. 9, 2017. (Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via Associated Press)

At least two people were killed Saturday when a small plane crashed into a San Diego home, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the Clairemont neighborhood around 4:40 p.m., media reports said.

The single-engine, six-seat Beech BE36 Bonanza had taken off from Montgomery Field about a half-mile away, FOX 5 reported. The impact caused the house to burst into flames.

The pilot and a passenger were taken to a hospital with burns, and two passengers died at the scene, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The pilot apparently tried to land in a field behind the house, but the plane skidded through a fence and crashed into the back of a home, sparking a fire, the paper reported.

Neighbors reportedly broke windows of the home and called inside. The occupants of the house were not home, but neighbors said their small dog died.

