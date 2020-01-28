Plan for Venezuelan migrants to settle in Brazil sees US support

The United States and United Nations on Tuesday launched a program aimed at helping thousands of Venezuelan migrants resettle in Brazil.

The program, called the “Economic Integration of Vulnerable Nationals from Venezuela in Brazil,” aims to assist Venezuelan migrants fleeing the political and economic crises in their country by facilitating access to employment, business training and language courses, Reuters reported.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said Tuesday it will provide $4 million to the program, launched by USAID Deputy Administrator for Latin America John Barsa and the U.S. State Department’s deputy assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Carrie Filipetti.

Since 2018, nearly 900,000 Venezuelans have fled the political and economic crises in their country and crossed into Brazil, authorities say. Others have fled to Spanish-speaking Latin American countries.

The program is also expected to help Brazil’s Army and Air Force move migrants from the border state of Roraima to areas in Brazil with more job opportunities.

The U.S. government has provided more than $656 million in humanitarian and development aid to Venezuelans within and outside their country amid the ongoing crises, Reuters reported.