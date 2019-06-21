Piers Morgan says 2020 looking like 'déjà vu': Democrats spewing same 'entitled, arrogant' nonsense as 2016

Some polls might look worrisome for President Trump, but British TV host Piers Morgan said the 2020 presidential election feels like “déjà vu” at this stage.

Writing for the Daily Mail online, Morgan said that despite polling behind Joe Biden in head-to-head matchups and in some key swing states, Trump didn’t look like “a guy who’s going to lose” when he kicked off his campaign Tuesday at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

“Trump exuded the confident all-conquering swagger of someone who defied all polls and logic last time, and fully intends to do so again,” he wrote, comparing the president’s performance before the 20,000-strong crowd to Mick Jagger “strutting around a big stadium.”

“The president’s demeanor should strike the fear of God into his opponents, because he looks and sounds in the form of his short political life,” Morgan said.

TOMI LAHREN: ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ IS RIGHT ABOUT THIS (YES, I MEAN IT)…

After interviewing Trump recently in London, Morgan said he had “never seen him so relaxed, or indeed presidential.”

“It seemed as if the lifting of the toxic, draining Russia collusion and Mueller report millstone had not just reinvigorated him, but newly empowered him,” Morgan wrote in the op-ed, noting that Democrats don’t seem to “understand the enormity of the fight, let alone be ‘ready’ for what’s coming in 2020.”

“They’re brimming with the same entitled, arrogant ‘we’ll beat Trump because he’s a moron’ nonsense that Hillary spewed throughout the last campaign to catastrophic self-harm,” he concluded.

‘OMG’: TOP HILLARY AIDE STUNNED BY APPARENT EMAIL HACK ATTEMPT IN MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT, FBI DOCS SHOW

“They don’t really have their own plan to make – or keep! – America great, other than to demonize the president all over again, aided and abetted by a largely liberal media that’s lost all sense of impartiality over Trump and just rants hysterically about him 24/7 because a) it makes them feel good and b) it makes them big money. So it all feels like déjà vu to me.”

Earlier this week, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale predicted an “electoral landslide” is at hand for the president, dismissing the latest polls.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Fox News Poll last week suggests a cause for concern for the president’s re-election chances. The poll found former Vice President Joe Biden holding a sizable lead on the Democratic field, with a 10-point lead on Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

Meantime, a new Monmouth University poll found that 59 percent of respondents believe “someone new” should be elected in 2020, compared to 37 percent who favor a second term for Trump.