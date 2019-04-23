Piers Morgan on Bernie Sanders wanting felons to vote: 'This is madness!'

Former CNN host and DailyMail.com editor-at-large Piers Morgan called Democratic presidential candidate frontrunner Bernie Sanders’ comments Monday that he wanted felons to vote, including the Boston Marathon bomber, “utter lunacy” Tuesday.

“I couldn’t really believe what I was hearing. This is a guy, frontrunner as you said, to be the potential nominee for the Democratic Party to beat Donald Trump, that’s their plan and what they want to do. And their main selling point right now on a CNN Town Hall is they want the Boston Marathon bomber to be able to vote while he is in prison? While he is on death row?” Morgan said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Sanders, an independent U.S. senator from Vermont, defended his stance on voting rights during a CNN Town Hall event Monday night. He argued that the U.S. Constitution says “everybody can vote” and that “some people in jail can vote.”

Morgan found it ironic that Sanders, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, wants criminals to vote for president but calls President Trump a criminal.

“And there is an irony, Tucker, the same Democrats screaming every single second of every day about Trump and collusion — ‘He is a criminal, we can’t have a criminal running the country’ — and yet at the same time, they are campaigning for every criminal in the country to have the right to vote for president,” Morgan said.

The former CNN host criticized the idea of felons voting, saying it would not resonate with middle America and would get Trump reelected.

“This is madness! This is a way to get Trump reelected. Maybe they are all sleeper cells,” Morgan joked.

