Picture of dad, stepdad with daughter before father-daughter dance goes viral

A Facebook photo of a Texas girl with her biological father and her mother’s fiance has gone viral for its positive message that exes and new spouses can form happy families.

The photo, which as of Friday morning has received 143,000 shares, shows a young girl named Willow Mengon with her biological dad David Mignon, and her stepdad-to-be, Dylan Lenox, before a father-daughter dance.

“We have molded ourselves into one unique family, of only for the sake of our children to know the power of love. Not only did I gain a daughter, I gained a brother and a best friend. Thank you Sarah for letting this all happen!” Dylan Lenox wrote on the post.

Lenox said the love both he and David Mignon have for her should supersede society’s expectations about exes and new spouses. He said David Mignon stayed at their home during family visits because he is always welcome.

“Of course not a single moment would be like this without Sarah (mommy) and her kind and generous heart! Willow Grace you are loved by so many people in this world and your Daddies love you!” Lenox wrote.