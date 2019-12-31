Picasso painting damaged by London gallery visitor, officials say

A 20-year-old man is charged with damaging a Picasso painting at London‘s Tate Modern gallery, police said Tuesday.

Shakeel Ryan Massey reportedly ripped the 1944 “Bust of a Woman” oil painting on Saturday. He is charged with criminal damage and was ordered held in police custody pending his next court hearing.

The gallery remains open but has taken the painting off display while its conservation team assesses the damage.

The semi-abstract-style painting portrays photographer Dora Maar, wearing a hat and green clothing while sitting on a black chair, according to the museum’s website.

The artwork was created in Paris during the Nazi occupation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.