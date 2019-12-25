PI firm claims Hunter Biden is subject of criminal probes, whistleblower was on ex-VP's secret Ukraine flight

A private investigation firm made a bizarre intervention in an Arkansas court case concerning custody of Hunter Biden’s alleged love child Monday, claiming in an explosive filing that former vice president Joe Biden’s son is dodging their discovery requests and is “the subject of more than one criminal investigation involving fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme.”

On the same day that D&A Investigations filed its “Notice of Fraud and Counterfeiting and Production of Evidence”, which was first reported by The Daily Mail and obtained by Fox News, Lunden Alexis Roberts authored her own motion seeking “primary physical and legal custody” of the child she said she had with Biden. Lunden also demanded attorneys’ fees and a hearing concerning visitation rights.

The court in Independence County, Ark. quickly struck the D&A filing from the record, saying it violated state procedural rules for joining an ongoing case as an intervening party. Ordinarily, the rules require that intervening parties share a “question of law or fact in common” with the existing case.

Hunter Biden, in his own motion to strike the firm’s claims, told the court that the allegations were false and scandalous, and a transparent attempt to garner media attention.

D&A told Fox News Tuesday to expect an additional filing soon — and hinted that more incriminating details concerning Hunter Biden’s business dealings would soon come to light.

The firm, which worked with Casey Anthony’s defense team, separately told Fox News that its investigators have found that the intelligence community whistleblower at the center of the Democrats’ impeachment against President Trump accompanied Joe Biden when he traveled to Ukraine in March 2016 and pressured the country’s government to fire its top prosecutor by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid.

“I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars,” Biden boasted at a conference after leaving office. “I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in –, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a b–ch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”

However, publicly available records show that Joe Biden did not officially travel to Ukraine in 2016.

In its filing, D&A investigations asserted that Hunter Biden and his business associates “established bank and financial accounts with Morgan Stanley et al” for the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Limited for a “money laundering scheme,” among other ventures.

One alleged scheme “accumulated $156,073,944.24,” according to the document.

D&A claimed its filing was necessary because Biden was failing to answer “reasonable” and “basic” questions, and said it had been “actively investigating” Biden and his partners “since 8 August 2016.”

Hunter Biden was a board member of Burisma, which had been under investigation before then-Vice President Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor. In his July 25 call with Ukraine’s president that ultimately led to his impeachment, President Trump suggested the Ukrainians look into the circumstances of the prosecutor’s termination, including Joe Biden’s boast that he had the prosecutor fired.

“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it…It sounds horrible to me,” Trump said on the phone call. State Department officials flagged Hunter Biden’s apparent conflict of interest at the time but were shrugged off by the vice president’s office.

Joe Biden has denied knowing anything about his son’s business dealings. Fox News has obtained a photograph showing the former vice president golfing with Hunter and a Burisma executive, and Hunter Biden has previously said he discussed his business dealings on one occasion with his father.

The 28-year-old Roberts, in her filing, said Hunter Biden has “had no involvement in the child’s life since the child’s birth, never interacted with the child, never parented the child,” and “could not identify the child out of a photo lineup.”

DNA tests have allegedly confirmed “with scientific certainty” that Hunter Biden is the biological father of Roberts’ baby, according to court documents filed in November.

Joe Biden tangled with a Fox News reporter when asked about that development.

“I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report, and court filing, out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again,” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked.

“No, that’s a private matter and I have no comment,” Biden fired back before attacking the reporter.

“Only you would ask that,” Biden said. “You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy.”

Earlier this month, Hunter Biden’s private life again spilled out into the public sphere when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., brought up his admitted past substance abuse issues.

The Florida lawmaker referenced an article published this past July in The New Yorker, which included interviews with Hunter Biden and reported on a 2016 car accident the younger Biden was involved in. According to that story, employees at a rental car agency claimed they found a crack pipe inside the vehicle. It also quoted Hunter Biden describing his attempts to buy crack cocaine in a Los Angeles homeless encampment.

“I found this very extensive profile in The New Yorker,” Gaetz said before detailing some of the article’s more sordid details on Biden. “I don’t want to make light of anybody’s substance abuse issues, I know the president is working real hard to solve those throughout the country, but it’s a little hard to believe that Burisma hired Hunter Biden to resolve their international disputes when he could not resolve his own dispute with Hertz rental car over leaving cocaine and a crack pipe in the car.”

Republican lawmakers have questioned why Hunter Biden was being paid upwards of $50,000 a month by Burisma at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic dealings with Kiev. Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, neither the former vice president nor his son has been formally accused of breaking the law.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.