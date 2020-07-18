PHOTOS: The Life of John Lewis

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Six leaders of the nation’s largest black civil rights organizations pose at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, July 2, 1963. From left, are: John Lewis, chairman Student Non-Violence Coordinating Committee; Whitney Young, national director, Urban League; A. Philip Randolph, president of the Negro American Labor Council; Martin Luther King Jr., president Southern Christian Leadership Conference; James Farmer, Congress of Racial Equality director; and Roy Wilkins, executive secretary, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

AP Photo/Harry Harris, File

