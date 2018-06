REXBURG, Idaho — The Legacy Flight Museum is gearing up for their annual air show on Saturday, June 16.

The show will feature planes all the way from World War II in a stunning display of airborne skill and stunt. Officials say the show starts at 9 a.m. and is free for the public. Parking is available near the airport and street vendors will be nearby selling food and souvenirs.

You can catch a sneak peek of some of the planes in the gallery below.