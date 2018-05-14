Phoenix couple accused of disturbing sex acts with 7-year-old girl

A horrific crime involving a young girl has landed a man and woman in Arizona in jail.

According to court documents, Marisa Marie Claire, 36, and Matthew Kevin Dunlap, 40, are facing multiple charges, with Claire charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, a count of child molestation, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dunlap, meanwhile, is charged with eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and a count of child molestation.

Court documents revealed disturbing details surrounding the case. Documents state Claire was identified on two videos dated from late July of 2016. The videos were obtained from Apple, Inc. after a search warrant was served for Dunlap’s iCloud storage account.

Court documents related to Dunlap stated that he admitted to the offenses, and stated he engaged in sex acts with a seven-year-old from October of 2016 through October of 2017, and estimated he engaged in sex acts with the girl about twice a week.

According to court documents, Dunlap was identified as the person engaging in sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15 on eight videos.

Click for more from Fox 10.