Philippines say it protested China 'harassment' of navy boat

Officials say the Philippine government has quietly protested after Chinese ships deployed a helicopter that flew close to a Philippine navy boat carrying supplies to Filipino marines at a disputed shoal this month.

Two Philippine officials said Wednesday that the navy personnel on board the rubber boat were unharmed in the May 11 incident and proceeded to deliver the supplies to marines on board a grounded Philippine navy ship at Second Thomas Shoal, which has been guarded by Chinese forces.

One of the two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the incident publicly, said the Philippines and China recently held talks to prevent a repeat of the incident, which earned the “displeasure” of the Philippine president.