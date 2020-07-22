Philadelphia teen shot multiple times while sleeping on couch, police say

Philadelphia police say a 17-year-old is “very lucky” to be in stable condition after he was shot multiple times while sleeping on a couch.

The teen, who was over at a friend’s house to play video games, was hit three times in the leg early Wednesday by an unidentified gunman who walked up to the property and started opening fire through its front window, investigators tell WTXF.

“For the 17-year-old to only be struck in the leg and in stable condition, he is very lucky,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told the station. “The other bullets went into the ceiling, and living room and dining room walls, and that is where the other two young adults were at the time.”

He said the others “are very lucky that they were not struck by gunfire,” he added.

Police say the gunman fired at least nine rounds into the home and so far a motive – or intended target – have not yet been determined.