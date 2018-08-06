Philadelphia police officer expected to survive after getting shot in face, officials say

A Philadelphia police officer was expected to survive his injuries after he was shot in the face Monday while helping SWAT officers serve a warrant at a home, police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

Jason Potts, 49, suffered a broken jaw and may have artery damage along with other injuries after he was wounded in a shootout at around 6 a.m. in the Germantown neighborhood, Ross said. He was shot in the face as SWAT officers entered the home.

Potts walked into the hospital, but was under heavy sedation due to his injuries. Potts is a 20-year veteran of the force and was due to start vacation later Monday, Mayor Jim Kenney said.

The suspected gunman and a 60-year-old woman were critically wounded in the shootout. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was shot by police or wounded by the suspect.

“We want to thank our officers for putting themselves on the line every day and our prayers are with them,” Kenney said.

The suspected gunman and the woman weren’t immediately identified and their conditions weren’t immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.