Philadelphia man shot 15 times, walks himself to hospital; expected to survive, police say

A Philadelphia man who was shot 15 times Friday before he walked himself into a hospital emergency room is expected to survive, police said.

The 27-year-old man is in critical condition after authorities say he survived being shot more than a dozen times in the 1700 block of Tilghman Street at around 3:30 a.m., WCAU reported.

FLORIDA UBER DRIVER CHARGED AFTER ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTING GIRL, 15, WHILE HOLSTERING GUN: REPORTS

Philadelphia police arrived on the scene in the city’s Kensington section where they found 23 spent shell casings — but no victim.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the man simply “walked into the hospital.”

“That’s pretty miraculous,” Small said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said the victim, who has not been identified, is expected to survive.

Police are checking surveillance videos for any leads in the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.