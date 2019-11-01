Philadelphia man admits killing mom, stepfather and half-brothers, police say

Philadelphia police announced Thursday that the 29-year-old son of a couple found fatally shot in their home Wednesday has confessed to murdering his mother, stepfather and two half-brothers.

Maurice Louis has been charged with four counts of criminal homicide for allegedly shooting and killing 51-year-old Janet Woodson, 56-year-old Leslie Holmes, 18-year-old Sy-eed Woodson and 7-year-old Leslie Holmes Jr. in their West Philadelphia home, police said.

Officers responded to the home on Walton Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check after the couple didn’t show up to work that morning, which police said was out of character for them.

They worked at a nursing home in Northeast Philadelphia, according to Fox 29.

When no one answered the front door, police said officers entered the home through a second-floor window using a ladder truck from the fire department.

Once inside the home, officers found Louis sitting naked in a chair drinking from a bottle of vodka with a rifle case at his side, police said.

Officers then searched the home and found Janet Woodson’s body by the front door, Sy-eed Woodson’s body in a second-floor bedroom, Leslie Woodson in the kitchen and Leslie Holmes in the dining room, police said, adding that the victims all sustained shotgun related injuries and all had “catastrophic head wounds.” All four were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

FOX 29 reported that family members said Louis has a history of mental illness. Police said Louis surrendered to police without any issues.

Janet and Leslie had been married for nearly two years, according to WPVI-TV.

Sy-eed, a high school senior and honor student at Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia Charter School, had just started applying for colleges, according to the station.

In a statement, school officials said Sy-eed had dreams of pursuing a career in Ophthalmology or Optometry. He was also a member of the school’s bowling team.

“With the deepest sorrow, we must share the news of the tragic passing of Sy-eed Woodson, a high school senior and beloved member of the Boys’ Latin community,” the statement from the school said. “Just last week, Sy-eed was inducted into the National Honor Society. He was an accomplished and respected student who earned strong grades in honors level classes. He was a pleasure to teach and was adored by his peers.”

The statement went on to say, “We mourn both the loss of Sy-eed’s life as well as the loss of his ability to carry forward his full potential.”