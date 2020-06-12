Philadelphia gunfire continues overnight, leaving at least 1 dead, 11 wounded, police say

Gun violence in Philadelphia overnight between late Thursday and early Friday left at least one person dead and 11 others wounded, according to police.

In one incident, a group of gunmen wearing ski masks got out of a car and fired upon another group that was gathered on a sidewalk, wounding six of them, FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported.

There was no indication that any suspects were yet in custody.

Earlier Thursday, police disclosed that 158 of the city’s 177 homicides in 2020 involved gunfire, according to the station.

On Tuesday night, a gunman fired more than 70 shots outside a home in North Philadelphia, striking six people and killing one, FOX 29 reported.

“I know BLACK LIVES MATTER because I have lost way too many friends and family to gun violence,” city police Inspector Derrick Wood posted on Twitter this week. “My blood is in the streets. Literally.”

Wood, whose nephew was the city’s 176th homicide victim this year, talked about the twin crises of racial inequality and gun violence during an appearance on the station’s “Good Day” program.

He suggested that cities provide more mentorship programs for youth and do more to assist low-income families.

Public service announcements explaining the impact of violence on families also might be effective, he said.

“People need to look at it, not look away,” Wood said, “because we’re losing lives.”

