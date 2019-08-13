Pete Buttigieg's question to woman who shook RFK's hand takes awkward turn

Presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg had an awkward campaign trail encounter Tuesday with a woman in Iowa who told him she once met the late-Robert F. Kennedy.

The Democrat was campaigning at the Iowa State Fair when a woman approached him and said she met Kennedy in 1968, according to a tweet from a CNN producer.

“I shook Robert Kennedy’s hand in 1968,” the woman told him.

Buttigieg responded: “So you’re good luck?”

“Not really— he was shot a month later,” the woman said.

Kennedy, the former senator and attorney general beloved by liberals, was assassinated in California in 1968 while seeking the Democratic nomination for president. His brother, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963.

Buttigieg is among the Democratics who have been campaigning over the last few days at the Iowa State Fair.

“I’m running for president because it’s time to have somebody in the Oval Office who will stick up for American values,” Buttigieg said during a speech at the fair Tuesday.