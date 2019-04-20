Pete Buttigieg was voted ‘most likely to be president’ in high school, report says

Years before Pete Buttigieg announced his run for president, his high school voted him “most likely to be president of the U.S.,” a report stated.

Buttigieg, 37, an Afghanistan war veteran and mayor of South Bend, Ind., formally announced his run for president Sunday. The Democratic presidential contender has seen his poll numbers surge in recent weeks.

Apparently, Buttigieg has had his eye on the presidency for some time now. Katie Kowals, a nurse who told ABC News that her brother-in-law knows the mayor well, told the media outlet that Buttigieg was “voted most likely to become president in our yearbook.”

The yearbook from the year 2000 showed Buttigieg as well as a fellow St. Joseph High School classmate voted “most likely to be President of the U.S.” Kowal’s brother-in-law, Peter Kowals, was voted “most likely to overthrow the government.”

Buttigieg was also voted “most likely to succeed” and was the class valedictorian.

Following high school, Buttigieg attended Harvard University and was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University. The mayor’s campaign has raised more than $7 million in the first three months of this year. He would be the first openly gay nominee of a major presidential party. He married his husband, Chasten, last year. And, he would be the youngest person to become president, turning 39 the day before the next inauguration, which is on January 20, 2021.

