Pete Buttigieg tells child President Trump is 'really mean' at campaign event

Pete Buttigieg called President Trump “really mean” in response to a question from a child at a campaign event in California.

The South Bend, Ind., mayor was speaking Sunday at a fundraising event in Palo Alto when he was asked by a young girl how he would beat Trump in the 2020 election.

“The most important thing is we can’t play his game. Ya know how he’s really mean? He likes to call people names,” he responded.

“If we do it his way, I think we’re going to lose, so we have to change the whole game.”

Buttigieg said he wants voters to “think about what kind of person they want in the Oval Office” and the “values” the President of the United States should hold when they cast their ballots.

He then asked the girl if she understood the idea of “opposites,” saying many times in politics voters want a candidate who is very different than the incumbent president.

“Part of why we think I’m the best candidate to beat Trump is that I’m the total opposite,” he said, drawing laughs and applause from the attendees.

Buttigieg made headlines Monday at an MSNBC town hall when he struggled to name a single living Republican he respects in response to a question from Chris Matthews.